BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update 5:03 p.m.

The Bowling Green Police Department has released photos of the suspect from the robbery at the U.S. bank on Cave Mill Road.

According to police, the suspect is a male, 6′1′', wearing a brown flannel shirt.

Police say he left in a dark four-door sedan behind the mall on Campbell Lane.

If anyone has any information, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000

Original Story

Bowling Green Police are investigating a bank robbery on Cave Mill Road.

According to authorities, a 6 ft 1 man left in a four-door sedan by the mall.

Police also said he had a weapon, demanded money, and tellers complied.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate any surveillance.

If anyone has any information, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000

We will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.