BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank

Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery
Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update 5:03 p.m.

The Bowling Green Police Department has released photos of the suspect from the robbery at the U.S. bank on Cave Mill Road.

According to police, the suspect is a male, 6′1′', wearing a brown flannel shirt.

Police say he left in a dark four-door sedan behind the mall on Campbell Lane.

If anyone has any information, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000

Original Story

Bowling Green Police are investigating a bank robbery on Cave Mill Road.

According to authorities, a 6 ft 1 man left in a four-door sedan by the mall.

Police also said he had a weapon, demanded money, and tellers complied.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate any surveillance.

If anyone has any information, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000

We will update this story as more details become available.

