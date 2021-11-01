BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Update 5:03 p.m.
The Bowling Green Police Department has released photos of the suspect from the robbery at the U.S. bank on Cave Mill Road.
According to police, the suspect is a male, 6′1′', wearing a brown flannel shirt.
Police say he left in a dark four-door sedan behind the mall on Campbell Lane.
If anyone has any information, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000
Original Story
Bowling Green Police are investigating a bank robbery on Cave Mill Road.
According to authorities, a 6 ft 1 man left in a four-door sedan by the mall.
Police also said he had a weapon, demanded money, and tellers complied.
Detectives are currently attempting to locate any surveillance.
If anyone has any information, call Bowling Green Police at 270-393-4000
We will update this story as more details become available.
