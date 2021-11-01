Chilly, but clear end to Halloween!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw partly cloudy and warmer conditions today! We’ll stay dry through tonight with temps dipping to the low 40s overnight.

We’ll wake up to partly cloudy skies tomorrow and remain dry through the morning and most of the afternoon. However, we could see very light rain or drizzle drag in from the west after sunset. Tuesday looks dry with plentiful sunshine, we’ll see highs peak in the low to mid 50s. Beyond then, you’ll want to keep the umbrella and the jacket with you. We’re tracking early morning temperatures to be in the mid 30s through the remainder of the work week! Isolated showers are possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Stray showers are also possible to end the work week. Weekend highs will peak in the mid 50s, so get ready to bundle up if you have any outdoor plans by then!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. PM stray showers possible. High 61. Low 42. Winds N at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 55. Low 36. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: P. Cloudy with isolated showers possible. High 51. Low 34. Winds NE at 7 mph.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 63

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 66

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (1922)

Record Low: 17 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.94″ (+0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 48.10″ (+6.06″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:49 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (1.4 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5708 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (3)

