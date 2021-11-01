Advertisement

COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic

Widespread vaccine availability has changed the math, a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found.
The interior of a hospital.
The interior of a hospital.(CNN)
By Garrett Wymer
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With vaccines now widely available, many insurance companies are changing or have changed their policies, leading to higher out-of-pocket costs for hospitalized COVID-19 patients now compared to earlier in the pandemic.

“This is potentially going to cause some financial ruin for a lot of people, too,” said Cynthia Cox, vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker analysis found that fewer health insurance companies are still waiving costs of COVID treatment. That means bigger bills could be coming, if they have not already.

When the pandemic first began, Congress acted to make some COVID testing and all COVID vaccination free for patients. They did not require insurers to cover COVID treatments, but many voluntarily did: KFF analysts found that 88 percent of people enrolled in fully-insured private health plans had out-of-pocket costs waived if they ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.

Now, with the vaccine widely available, those waivers have been phasing out.

[INTERACTIVE MAP | Find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you]

“I would say by the end of the year it’s going to be rare that someone can get COVID and not get a bill at the other end if they have private coverage,” Cox said.

The KFF found that 72 percent of the two largest health plans in each state stopped waiving cost-sharing by August. Another six percent expired in September. Another 16 percent will have expired by the end of the year.

Doctors and health experts say the vaccine is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Another KFF analysis found that largely preventable COVID hospitalizations of unvaccinated people have cost close to $6 billion just since June, putting strain on their health, the healthcare system and patients’ own wallets.

“It’s not just devastating for your health, it’s also devastating for your finances,” Cox said, “because a lot of people don’t have a few thousand dollars in the bank that they can just drop on an unexpected hospitalization.”

Experts say most testing costs are still covered when there is a medical reason, like symptoms or exposure, but tests for monitoring purposes do not have to be fully covered.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours
Mike Buchanon, Warren County Judge Executive.
Mike Buchanon says he will not seek re-election
Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of health insurance exchange
Gov. Andy Beshear brings back Kynect health exchange

Latest News

After reports of suspicious persons during the Halloween weekend on campus, WKUPD increased...
WKU Police increase patrol in response to suspicious people on campus
WKU Homecoming Brings Students, Alumni, Fans Together
WKU’s homecoming weekend filled with tradition
First District Magistrate, Doug Gorman, announces run for Warren County Judge-Executive.
Doug Gorman announces run for Warren County Judge Executive
Purple street lights
Purple street lights in the city due to manufacturing issue