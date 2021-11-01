Donate Life KY will host “Duet for Life” Scholarship Challenge on TikTok

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Being an organ donor could save multiple lives and get your child money towards their college funds. Donate Life KY is raising awareness about the lifesaving gift of Organ and Tissue Donation by challenging high school students across Kentucky to a “Duet for Life.” For the first time, this organization is taking their annual challenge to social media, where they will incorporate the ever-popular duet TikTok trend, which allows app users to split their viewing screen and create content alongside a pre-existing video. Winners could receive up to $1,000 in scholarship awards.

“With TikTok making content creation easier than ever, our team thought it would be a great opportunity to join in the fun and engage audiences across this wildly popular platform,” said Crysta McGee, Marketing and Communications Manager. “We’re always looking for unique ways to bring awareness to the impact of organ donation, and we can’t wait to see what fun and creative ideas our area’s high school students come up with as they also compete for scholarships! Ultimately, these students will help us encourage those in local communities to sign up to be organ donors. We are thrilled to have them help with this effort.”To participate, users must:

Use the TikTok duet feature

Live within the KODA service region (Kentucky, Indiana (Clark, Harrison, Floyd, Scott Counties) and West Virginia (Wayne County, Cabell County)

Use the hashtag #DuetforLife within the caption

Include the Donate Life KY logo somewhere within their content

OR Include a fact about organ donation or a registry call to action

OR Incorporate the Donate Life KY colors, which are blue and green

When entering the social media challenge, participants aren’t limited to dancing or singing, but can also submit videos that include other various creative expressions including creating art, cooking, or playing sports. Content will be judged based on likes, shares, comments and reposts – participants can collect cumulative votes by posting their video on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The third-place winner will receive a $250 scholarship, the second-place winner will receive a $500 scholarship, and the first-place winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. There will also be an additional $500 prize for a participant over the age of 18. All participants will receive a free Donate Life KY t-shirt.

Additionally, Donate Life KY is encouraging schools to get involved in the effort to increase registrations for organ donation. Schools that develop a registry drive with at least 50 registered donors will have the chance to win a pizza party for their entire graduating class. The prize for this contest will go to the top three schools with the most registered donors.

Both contests will take place beginning November 1 and will continue throughout the month with the winners announced in early December.

For more information about the “Duet for Life” challenge or if a school would like to become involved in the registry drive, they can visit https://donatelifeky.org/outreach/.

About Donate Life KY:

Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) is an organ procurement organization whose mission is to provide organs and tissues to those in need while maintaining a profound respect for those who gave. The mission of Trust For Life (TFL) is to educate and encourage Kentuckians to register as organ and tissue donors while obtaining a driver’s license and beyond. These organizations partner in education and outreach and use the combined, national Donate Life brand; learn more at www.donatelifeky.org.

