Doug Gorman announces run for Warren County Judge Executive

First District Magistrate, Doug Gorman, announces run for Warren County Judge-Executive.
First District Magistrate, Doug Gorman, announces run for Warren County Judge-Executive.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Doug Gorman has confirmed he plans to run for the Warren County Judge-Executive seat in the next election.

The announcement comes after current Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he would not seek re-election.

Gorman was elected to his first term as First District Magistrate in November 2014 and began serving in 2015. He was a board member of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for 10 years and was Chairman of that board in 2008. Additionally, he serves on the BG Area Economic Development Authority board.

