Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians to get booster shot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said on Saturday, there were 941 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, on Sunday there were 711 cases and 12 deaths, and on Monday there are 568 new cases and 26 deaths. That’s 48 deaths in 3 days, a number of them are in their 30s and 40s.

The positivity rate stands at 5.03%, which is higher than what it was Sunday. That’s the first time in about a month that there wasn’t a day-to-day decrease.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and patients on a ventilator are all “positively negative,” which means they keep going down. There are eight Kentucky children in the hospital with COVID, including five in the ICU, and four on a ventilator.

Beshear said his team believes rising breakthrough cases mean immunity does decrease as time goes by, and said this is why getting the booster is important.

The governor said 2,556,655 Kentuckians have received the vaccine. That’s 57% of all Kentuckians, 67% of the eligible population, and 69% of adults.

Gov. Beshear said it’s still too early for schools to lift mask mandates. He said his hope is that by the end of the school year, his office can give the recommendation that it is safe to do so, but now isn’t the time as so many students aren’t eligible for the shot.

Hospitalizations and deaths in vaccinated vs unvaccinated. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/yNiUzI8Dy7 — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.