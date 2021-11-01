GypsyMoon Marketplace barn sale first weekend in November

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For many people, the arrival of November ushers in the start of the holiday season.

GypsyMoon Marketplace will host its holiday-themed fall sale November 4-6 at Highland Stables in Bowling Green. It will include more than 50 vendors, six curated shopping sessions, live music, demonstrations and food trucks.

“We are kicking off the holidays at GypsyMoon Marketplace,” said Kaleighn LaBore at Highland Stables. “It is Christmastime at Highland Stables right now.”

The show is choosy about who it selects as a vendor. “We’re a juried show so we get hundreds of applications. Our jury sits down and goes through every single one,” said LaBore. Vendors sell a variety of vintage, unique and handmade goods including apparel, candles, jewelry, home decor, florals and antiques.

Highland Stables is located at 1301 B Hunts Lane in Bowling Green. Get tickets to GypsyMoon Marketplace here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.