Purple street lights in the city due to manufacturing issue

Purple street lights
Purple street lights(BGMU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You may have recently noticed purple street lights throughout the city. It wasn’t for Halloween, but rather a manufacturing error.

The error is not isolated to only Bowling Green. Community lights throughout the nation are purple due to this issue.

According to BGMU, the entity received a bad batch of lights which is a problem with how they were manufactured.

BGMU says they have 3 sizes and have isolated the problem to one size. There are around 160 lights that will be replaced.

