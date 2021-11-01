Sunny start, but rain moves in tonight ahead of cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween was a pleasant end to the month of October and we start the month of November very similarly. However, it won’t last long as we are tracking the coolest air of the season in this week’s forecast!

Things REALLY cool down as we head into the middle and latter half of the work week! (WBKO)

A weak cold front passed through the region early Monday morning, allowing clear skies and cool northerly winds. This front was relatively weak, so temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with north winds at 5-15 miles per hour. Skies for the first half of the day will be sunny, but clouds will begin to increase from west to east ahead of a wave of energy that moves into the region tonight and early Tuesday. Light isolated showers will be possible from sunset through early Tuesday morning just before sunrise. North winds will continue, but with the addition of clouds in the morning and early afternoon, temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the mid 50s! Skies clear out Tuesday afternoon and evening, which will help set up a cold night! Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall down in the low-to-mid 30s!

Wednesday will have a bit more cloud cover along with downright cold conditions for early November! Highs for the middle of the work week will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s! You’ll definitely need to have the coat for the remainder of the week, too! Thursday and Friday will again both have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s!! Also - we could see showers possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Though most of this is expected to be in the form of rain, we cannot rule out the potential of a few snowflakes falling down within the rain. If you see any, let us know by sharing photos at wbko.com/photos! The potential is low, but not zero!

This weekend will start off below freezing with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. High 61. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Cooler. High 55. Low 36. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. High 51. Low 34. Winds NE at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 87 (2016)

Record Low Today: 21 (1913)

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: Low (1.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5773 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 64

Yesterday’s Low: 47

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.94″ (+0.31″)

Yearly Precip: 48.10″ (+6.06″)

