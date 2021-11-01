Three WKU Soccer players earn C-USA Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three members of the WKU Soccer team have been honored with Conference USA postseason awards, the league announced on Monday. Avery Jacobsen was named to the All-Conference First Team while Katie Erwin earned Third Team honors. Brooke Sleeva was also named to the All-Freshmen Team.

It is Jacobsen’s second consecutive season on the First Team after earning the honor in the spring as well. The Las Vegas, Nevada native is tied for the team’s lead in goal with four, three of which have been game-winners. She is one of only five defenders in the country to have scored three-or-more game-winners this season.

Jacobsen is a captain of a backline that has held opponents to just 12 total goals on the season, good for a 0.800 goals against average, and shut out six teams this season.

Erwin is the team’s leader in points (12) and assists (4) and tied with Jacobsen for the most goals (4). The Louisville, Kentucky native got off to a hot start on the season, scoring or assisting on WKU’s first five goals, including scored the game-winner against Austin Peay and a four-point game against Union (Tenn.).

Sleeva has played in all 15 games this season for the Tops and gotten the starting nod in six matches. The South Lyon, Michigan native scored her first collegiate goal at an opportune time, notching the golden goal against FIU in overtime to give WKU a 3-2 win in Miami.

WKU will play in the C-USA tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday against UAB. The match is set for a 3:30 p.m. start and will be streamed on ESPN+. WKU is the 2-seed out of the East division and UAB is the 3-seed out of the West.

