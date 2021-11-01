Advertisement

Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)(KPD)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Police said they spotted a man riding on the hood of a car going 80 mph in Knoxville early Sunday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to respond to reports of an assault at a bar in the area and saw Dylan Bennett holding onto the hood of a Chevy Impala.

The police report says Bennett claims Chamcelyn Whipple, who was driving the sedan, was drunk and he was trying to keep her from leaving.

Whipple told officers Bennett threw her to the ground and took her phone to prevent her from calling police.

She told officers she was able to get back in the car and drive away, knowing Bennett was on the hood.

Officers say they saw Whipple intentionally swerving, trying to shake Bennett off the car.

After reconstructing the route, officers reported Whipple must have driven over nine miles with Bennett on the hood, roughly a 16-minute drive.

According to WVLT, Bennett was charged with aggravated assault and Whipple with reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours
Mike Buchanon, Warren County Judge Executive.
Mike Buchanon says he will not seek re-election
Gov. Andy Beshear announces return of health insurance exchange
Gov. Andy Beshear brings back Kynect health exchange

Latest News

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American plagued by major flight cancellations for 4th day
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial