Two Tops earn C-USA Awards after final home series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a 2-0 weekend at home against Old Dominion, WKU Volleyball saw this pair of Hilltoppers recognized by Conference USA together for the fourth time this season. Nadia Dieudonne earned her sixth Setter of the Week honor of the season while Lauren Matthews collected her third Offensive Player of the Week of the season.

Dieudonne totaled 69 total assists to average 11.50 assists per set over the weekend while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .417 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense was outstanding on Thursday, as her hitters connected for kills on 56.4 percent of her sets in the 3-0 sweep.

Dieudonne upped her assist output from match one to match two, going for 31 on Thursday and 38 on Friday, while also adding an attack rate of .353, seven kills, seven digs, three blocks and one ace herself.

Matthews racked up 30 total kills, hitting at a .605 clip and averaging 5.00 kills per set, while only committing four errors over the weekend. The middle hitter also averaged 0.83 blocks per set to help hold the Old Dominion offense to a combined .074 efficiency on the series.

Matthews’ numbers also improved as the series progressed, hitting at a .579 clip on Thursday, and raising that to an astounding .625 on Friday. The Indianapolis native tallied 30 kills to go along with four blocks and six digs to help clinch the C-USA East Division Championship.

Monday’s award marks the 17th for Dieudonne across her three seasons at WKU. Matthews’ award is her third Offensive Player honor and fourth overall. Matthews is the only player in Conference USA to win Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week this season.

WKU has now seen four players rack up 12 total weekly awards this season.

