Very Cool Next Several Days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was our brightest day in awhile, with more sunshine and seasonably mild readings to begin the new month of November. But a little rain and a shot of VERY cool air is on the way over the next 24 hours!

Clouds will begin to increase from west to east ahead of a wave of energy that moves into the region tonight and early Tuesday. Light isolated showers will be possible from sunset through early Tuesday morning just before sunrise. North winds will continue, but with the addition of clouds in the morning and early afternoon, temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the mid 50s! Skies clear out Tuesday afternoon and evening, which will help set up a cold night! Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall down in the low-to-mid 30s!

Wednesday will have a bit more cloud cover along with downright cold conditions for early November! Highs for the middle of the work week will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s! You’ll definitely need to have the coat for the remainder of the week, too! Thursday and Friday will again both have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s!! Also - we could see showers possible Wednesday night into early Thursday. Though most of this is expected to be in the form of rain, we cannot rule out the potential of a few snowflakes falling down within the rain. If you see any, let us know by sharing photos at wbko.com/photos! The potential is low, but not zero!

This weekend will start off below freezing with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Very cool. High 53. Low 33. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Very cool. High 51. Low 34. Winds NE at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a rain/wet snow shower early. High 53. Low 30. Winds NE at 9 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 40

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 87 (2016)

Record Low: 21 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 48.10″ (+5.95″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:48 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: Low (1.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5773 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

