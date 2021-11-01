Voter registration ‘remains stagnant’ in latest state report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky’s voter registration remains stagnant, with September seeing an increase of only 0.04%.

Adams said while the month saw 2,771 new registrations, 1,501 registrations were canceled.

Adams encouraged the public to not wait for registration to open, urging potential voters to use the state’s website.

The state reported 919 deceased voters, 350 voters moved out of state, 125 voters are now felony convicts, 64 voters had been adjudged mentally incompetent and 33 voters voluntarily de-registered.

