WKU Police increase patrol in response to suspicious people on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Police Department decided to increase patrols over the weekend, after reports of suspicious activity.

On Thursday night, reports of two men asking female students to get into their car led to the arrest of one and banning of both. The full story regarding that situation is available here.

The suspicious activity on campus did not stop there. On Friday night leading into early Saturday morning, WKUPD sent out three back-to-back messages after receiving calls of suspicious persons around campus.

The first message came on Friday, October 29. The other two followed later that same evening. (WBKO)

Police officials believe a lot of the calls they got this weekend was related to the nature of Halloween.

“The type of suspicious person complaints that we were getting as far as mask and costumes, police costumes and things of that nature... would say that it is Halloween related,” said Melissa Bailey, WKUPD’s Public Information Officer.

In response to these reports, Bailey says the department increased patrol in those specific areas but encourages students not to hesitate to pick up the phone.

“If they are uncomfortable with an incident that has occurred, or if someone has approached them and made them uncomfortable or fear for their safety, they need to immediately call the police and report that,” said Officer Bailey.

She reminds students WKUPD does offer safety escorts at all hours of the day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. You can give them a call at 270-745-2548 or at 270-745-COPS, and ask for a safety escort. A police officer will respond to your location and give you a safety escort to wherever you need to go.

