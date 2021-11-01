Advertisement

WKU’s homecoming weekend filled with tradition

WKU Homecoming Brings Students, Alumni, Fans Together
By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s more than just tailgates and football, it’s about tradition.

“It’s celebrated so much on campus because it brings in all the community and brings in all of the students,” said WKU sophomore.

Tailgating happens throughout the season, but during Homecoming weekend it’s about the various organizations, alumni, and those loyal Hilltopper fans coming together to root on a win for the tops.

“It’s more people but also I’m in a Greek organization so this whole week we’ve been working on our homecoming float and putting that all together and so at the parade last night that we had, I really loved the parade because you get to see everybody’s hard work that they put in throughout the week,” said Ross Liby, daughter excepted to WKU Medical School.

Several homecoming traditions were missed in 2020, but this year it was back and bigger than ever with the Wild Wild Western theme.

Many participating in the big weekend are alumni and students, but some are potential fans. A local family visited WKU this weekend to check out the campus.

“So, we came down today because Grace [his daughter] got excepted. She’s looking for pre-med here at WKU and I’ve never been here, my family has never been here. I’m from Chicago and we pulled in here, we’ve met the greatest people and everyone here is so friendly. We toured the campus, I’m loving it. I really hope she excepts, she’s looking at various other schools,” said

With an earlier game vs. Conference USA rival Charlotte at 3:00 p.m., the homecoming festivities began early.

“So we came through the campus and saw all the pageantry. I went to Purdue and this feels a lot like a festive Big 10 campus,” said .“I’m really excited.”

