Zappe voted C-USA Offensive Player of the Week for the third time

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football quarterback Bailey Zappe was voted Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Victoria, Texas, native is the first three-time winner of a C-USA weekly honor this season.

Zappe completed 33-of-45 passes (73.3%) for 393 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 45-13 dismantling of Charlotte on Saturday. As WKU led 35-13 at the end of the third quarter, he was already 30-of-40 (75%) for 361 yards, with all five of his touchdowns.

Overall, Zappe is 279-of-391 (71.4%) for 3,407 yards (FBS-best 425.9 yards per game) with 33 touchdowns (leads FBS), compared to only six interceptions (one every 65.2 attempts). He has thrown for at least 365 yards and three touchdowns in all eight games so far this season.

Zappe’s third time being honored is the sixth C-USA Player of the Week by a WKU player so far in 2021 (wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, safety A.J. Brathwaite, Jr. and kicker Brayden Narveson). Overall, Hilltopper Football has won 41 C-USA Player of the Week awards over the past seven-plus seasons – 19 Offensive, 10 Defensive and 12 Special Teams.

Zappe was also named to a Manning Award Star of the Week on Monday, which is a list of the top eight performances by a quarterback this past weekend. You can vote for Zappe by LIKING THIS PHOTO ON FACEBOOK.

WKU improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in C-USA with the win over the 49ers. The Hilltoppers’ next game will be against Middle Tennessee at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, November 6. Kickoff against the Blue Raiders (4-4 overall and 2-2 in C-USA) will be at 2:30 p.m. WKU will be looking for its fourth-straight win this season and their sixth victory in the past seven meetings against rival MTSU.

