Aviette BioProcessing opens in Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local leaders, business owners and state lawmakers gathered in Franklin Monday morning to celebrate the opening of Aviette BioProcessing.

The company produces CBD oil from Kentucky grown hemp plants.

“It’s been just less than a year and already we’ve established a brand, we’ve established a following within the community, we’ve established a following within Mexico and throughout the United States,” said Mark Loik, Owner and founder.

“We have a local company in Kentucky that then takes it and then formulates it into our creams, our gummies, our oils, you know, other products that we enjoy,” Loik said. “So, yeah we’ve got our E-Store, we’ve got our distribution network that we’ve started off down in Mexico. We’re talking to some other people as well on the east coast and west coast that want to carry our product. I think what we’re finding is that our quality products seem to be rising to the top.”

Aviette started production a few months ago, but wanted to officially introduce themselves to the community with guest speaker Senator Rand Paul.

“I’m glad to be here to support Aviette. They’re taking hemp - a product our farmers make in Kentucky and making it in to CBD oil to help various ailments that people have. It’s become very popular across the U.S. We wish them all the luck in the world. It’s great for South Central Kentucky,” Sen. Paul said.

Loik says they are producing around 10,000 pounds of locally grown hemp every 2-3 weeks.

“One of the things we look at, I think is a lot of people are looking at their wellness internally. One thing COVID has taught us is that we can be better at home taking care of ourselves. Not every solution has to be medical or a pill solution to wellness,” Loik said. I think people through COVID have taken the time to see what they can do to themselves for anti-inflammatory, for sleeping disorders, for general having a better feeling in life.”

Sen. Paul says government should stay out of farmers’ way and try to keep taxes and regulations low.

“There’s a lot of controls on what they make here and what comes out and that’s fine, but I think we should leave the farmers alone. Let the farmers try to grow what is called hemp, turn it in, ultimately what is sold to the public,” Sen. Paul said. “You know there is a value that it needs to get to, but our job I think in government is to make it easier for both the farmers and for small businesses like Aviette to succeed. CBD oil, I think, is the biggest thing that has come out of hemp, but there is also talk of taking the stalk and I think mark has mentioned some wood particle products are made out of it. There has been hope that we can make dashboards out of it.”

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes, says Kentucky has some of the best hemp grown in the country due to the good soil, climate, and farmers.

“The one thing with Simpson County being an agricultural community base, you know, it gives our local farmers an opportunity for a different crop to replace some of the crops that maybe scaling down a little bit. So, I think with having a processing facility like this, he’s getting this product from Simpson and Warren County farmers. So, I was really encouraged to hear our local farmers are being a big part of what this processing facility has going on here,” Barnes said.

