BRDHD now giving booster shots to anyone eligible and 18+

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is now scheduling the Moderna Covid-19 booster shots for those that qualify.

The health department says anyone 65 and up is eligible for the booster. Additionally, anyone 18 years or older who has underlying health conditions, who lives in a long-term care setting or who lives or works in a high-risk setting can get a shot.

Booster shots should be received at least six months after your second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Call your local health department for an appointment and press option 1.

