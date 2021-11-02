Advertisement

BRDHD now giving booster shots to anyone eligible and 18+

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is now scheduling the Moderna Covid-19 booster shots for those that qualify.

The health department says anyone 65 and up is eligible for the booster. Additionally, anyone 18 years or older who has underlying health conditions, who lives in a long-term care setting or who lives or works in a high-risk setting can get a shot.

Booster shots should be received at least six months after your second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Call your local health department for an appointment and press option 1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank
GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
Purple street lights
Purple street lights in the city due to manufacturing issue
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
After reports of suspicious persons during the Halloween weekend on campus, WKUPD increased...
WKU Police increase patrol in response to suspicious people on campus

Latest News

Big cool down this week!
Clouds move out, but we stay chilly Tuesday afternoon!
1
Turkey Trot
Edmonson County Schools cancel classes for water issues
Edmonson County Schools cancel classes for water issues
How cold is it?? Cold enough for some warm java to help wake you up on these teeth-chattering...
Nippy first week of November!