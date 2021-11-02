Advertisement

Chaney’s milk NOW available in Kentucky Kroger stores

Chaney's Milk now at Kroger stores throughout Kentucky.
Chaney's Milk now at Kroger stores throughout Kentucky.(Ryan Quarles)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles joined Chaney’s Dairy Farm and Kroger representatives as they officially welcomed Chaney’s milk in 41 grocery stores across the state.

“We are so pleased a Kentucky Proud milk product will be available in Kroger stores across the commonwealth,” Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we think Kentucky Proud milk is the best there is. And now, Kroger customers will know why we make that claim. We’re excited for this venture to take off so that more Kentucky consumers have access to delicious, local milk.”

Their whole, 2 percent, chocolate milk, and half and half is available in a variety of sizes. According to Carl Chaney, their milk is 100 percent Jersey milk, from brown cows that produce milk shown to be higher in protein and calcium.

“We’re extremely excited to work with Kroger,” fourth-generation farmer, Chaney said. “This new venture not only allows our farm to remain sustainable for future generations but brings our quality milk to new customers. Our milk comes from 100 percent Jersey cows. It’s high-quality milk. It just tastes different.”

If it’s not at your Kroger store, be sure to ask for it.

