Edmonson County Schools cancel classes for water issues

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Schools announced they will be canceling classes on Tuesday, November 2 for water issues.

According to a Facebook post, the City of Brownsville has a water leak causing Edmonson County High School and Edmonson County Middle School to have little water and no water to be circulating at the Edmonson County 5/6 Family Resource Center.

“By the time people consume water this morning, they are predicting there will be no pressure at those schools,” according to the post. “We’re going to have no choice but call off school today. We have no timetable for when a repair can take place. We can’t operate with no water at three schools.”

