Freeze Watches and Warnings in Effect!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds gave way to sunshine Tuesday afternoon, but we needed that sun just to warm us into the lower 50s. Tonight will be our coldest of the season so far, with several nights of freezing or near-freezing temperatures on tap for the rest of this week!

Wednesday will have a bit more cloud cover along with downright cold conditions for early November! Highs for the middle of the work week will only reach the upper 40s and low 50s! You’ll definitely need to have the coat for the remainder of the week, too! Thursday and Friday will again both have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s!! Not only should you have the coat, but you’ll also want to give yourself plenty of time to allow your vehicle to warm up before heading to work or school!

This weekend will start off below freezing with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with mainly sunny skies. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine! Next week also looks to start off seasonably warm with persistently dry conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Very cool. High 51. Low 30. Winds NE at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued very cool. High 53. Low 30. Winds NE at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 54. Low 29. Winds E and 9 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 54

Today’s Low: 43

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High: 85 (2016)

Record Low: 20 (1954)

Today’s Precip: 0.07″

Monthly Precip: 0.07″ (-0.14″)

Yearly Precip: 48.10″ (+5.92″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5881 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

