Georgetown College fires president after sexual assault allegations; court grants EPO for employee

Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.(Georgetown College/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Georgetown College announced Tuesday afternoon the school’s president, William A. Jones, has been terminated.

We’ve learned that a Georgetown college employee was granted an emergency protection order against Jones on Monday, the same day Jones was terminated. He’s accused of sexual assault on a female college employee, inappropriate behavior with another female employee, and other conduct violations of Jones’ employment agreement.

Jones was hired as the 25th president of Georgetown college in June 2019.

The board of trustees voted Monday morning to fire him, less than 24 hours after these allegations were reported.

Chairman of the Georgetown College Board of Trustees, Robert L. Mills, provided this statement in the release:

“Georgetown College does not tolerate violence or misuse of authority. We hold our administrators, students and faculty to the highest standards of moral and ethical conduct. We are surprised and deeply disappointed by what we have learned. We will support the members of our Georgetown College family who are directly impacted, and we will work cooperatively with ongoing or any future investigations. We are confident in the leadership of Acting President Allen and the Board appreciates her dedication to the continuing mission of Georgetown College during this difficult time.”

WKYT spoke to a few students Tuesday who said they are troubled by this news and add this takes away some of that sense of security they had, especially after a meeting they say Jones had with students about this very topic.

“President Jones had promised us some words during a meeting before school started about sexual assault never happening and that it wasn’t going to be a problem on campus,” one student said.

“It’s just weird how it comes back around in that way. It’s kind of scary in a way because I want to be safe on campus, I want to feel safe,” another student said.

The college said they will offer support to anyone who have been directly impacted, and will cooperate with ongoing or future investigations.

Dr. Rosemary Allen, the school’s Provost, was named acting president by the College’s Board of Trustees.

