Glasgow Parks & Recreation plans Turkey Trot for weekend before Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - This Thanksgiving, runners can work up an appetite before the turkey and dressing.
Glasgow Parks & Recreation will host the 43rd annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 20 in downtown Glasgow, beginning and ending in front of City Hall.
Participants can choose between a one or five mile distance. A 1/2 mile “Gobbler Gait” will also be held for kids.
Register for the Turkey Trot here or learn more by calling Glasgow Parks & Recreation at 270-651-3811.
