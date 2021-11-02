Indoor tennis facility now open in Warren County, lessons available

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new indoor tennis facility at Michael O. Buchanon Park opened Monday with the ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning.

The 82,000 square foot tennis and multipurpose facility, holds six indoor tennis courts, six outdoor courts, an indoor playground and four racquetball courts.

“Having a facility like this enables everything else to work better. Having Parks and Recreations’ good education and that sort of thing, are part of why people continue to move to Bowling Green-Warren County. It’s because this is an extraordinary place to be these will start to build something like this optics that these we’ll start off just going to build something like this,” said Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.

SOKY Tennis is offering beginner lessons to the public at $4 per court, per hour.

Warren County Parks and Recreation officials say this wouldn’t have happened without sponsors across the county.

”Being able to go out and solicit corporate partnerships and sponsorships for the courts for the amenities in the building has been amazing, it’s been a lot of fun, been a lot of hard work. We were able to work with a dynamic group of community supporters of not just tennis but sports in general,” said Chris Kummer, Director of Warren County Parks and Recreation.

Some of those sponsors include Scott Waste, Franklin Bank and Trust, and Doctor duh-sigh.

The facility is located in the Michael O. Buchanon Park at 9222 Nashville Road across from Chaney’s Dairy Barn. They are open all days of the week.

