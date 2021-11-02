Opening of Commons at Helm Library delayed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The highly-anticipated opening of the Commons at Helm Library on WKU’s campus will be delayed.

The target date was the beginning of this semester. Now, that timeline has been moved to sometime next semester.

According to the university, there have been a number of obstacles including supply chain disruptions, material shortages and workforce challenges.

While the new date for opening is the spring semester, the university says plans are still fluid.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we finalize the work on our Commons, and we are grateful to all those who have contributed to this important project. We look forward to enjoying this innovative and transformative space on our Hill in the near future,” read an email sent out to students.

Recently, the university has allowed local food trucks to park on campus for students to enjoy.

“Additionally, WKU Restaurant Group will monitor temperatures, and, when necessary, provide heating within the tent. We hope these additions keep our WKU Community as warm as possible while dining outdoors,” the email stated.

