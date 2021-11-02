Advertisement

Opening of Commons at Helm Library delayed

Commons project at WKU delayed.
Commons project at WKU delayed.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The highly-anticipated opening of the Commons at Helm Library on WKU’s campus will be delayed.

The target date was the beginning of this semester. Now, that timeline has been moved to sometime next semester.

RELATED: WKU celebrates construction milestone for Commons at Helm Library

According to the university, there have been a number of obstacles including supply chain disruptions, material shortages and workforce challenges.

While the new date for opening is the spring semester, the university says plans are still fluid.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we finalize the work on our Commons, and we are grateful to all those who have contributed to this important project. We look forward to enjoying this innovative and transformative space on our Hill in the near future,” read an email sent out to students.

Recently, the university has allowed local food trucks to park on campus for students to enjoy.

“Additionally, WKU Restaurant Group will monitor temperatures, and, when necessary, provide heating within the tent. We hope these additions keep our WKU Community as warm as possible while dining outdoors,” the email stated.

RELATED: View From the Hill: Food trucks will offer students a variety of lunch options at the top of the hill this semester

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank
GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
Purple street lights
Purple street lights in the city due to manufacturing issue
The interior of a hospital.
COVID-related hospital bills on the rise as insurance policies change during pandemic
After reports of suspicious persons during the Halloween weekend on campus, WKUPD increased...
WKU Police increase patrol in response to suspicious people on campus

Latest News

Tennis facility at Michael O. Buchanon Park ribbon cutting
Indoor tennis facility now open in Warren County, lessons available
COVID-19 vaccine
BRDHD now giving booster shots to anyone eligible and 18+
Big cool down this week!
Clouds move out, but we stay chilly Tuesday afternoon!
1
Turkey Trot