Purples advance in State Volleyball Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament Bowling Green defeated Daviess County 3-0 to advance to the second round Monday.

The Purples dominated Monday night winning in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-19).

With the win, they advance to the Quarterfinals where they will face St. Henry Friday at George Rodgers Clark High School in Winchester, KY.

Tip-off is set for 2 PM.

