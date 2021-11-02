Advertisement

Purples advance in State Volleyball Tournament

Bowling Green advances in State
Bowling Green advances in State(Brett Alper)
By Brett Alper
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament Bowling Green defeated Daviess County 3-0 to advance to the second round Monday.

The Purples dominated Monday night winning in straight sets (25-12, 25-13, 25-19).

With the win, they advance to the Quarterfinals where they will face St. Henry Friday at George Rodgers Clark High School in Winchester, KY.

Tip-off is set for 2 PM.

