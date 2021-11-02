Advertisement

Russellville Police investigating theft involving car parts

Alleged car involved in theft
Alleged car involved in theft
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating after they say a suspect stole several expensive car parts.

According to police, the red car was involved in the theft at Shoemake Truck Repair in Russellville between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

The suspect stole two catalytic converters, four semi batteries, and two copper radiators, police said.

If you recognize the vehicle or have further information regarding this incident, please contact the office at (270) 726-2244 or dispatch at (270) 726-4911.

