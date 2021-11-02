Advertisement

Special election held in Adair, Taylor counties Tuesday to fill House District 51 seat

Voting Center
Voting Center(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBKO) - Tuesday, November 2, some Kentucky counties will hold special elections to fill three vacancies in the Kentucky General Assembly. Adair and Taylor Countians will vote on a new representative for House District 51 after the passing of John ‘Bam’ Carney this year.

Though election day is officially on Tuesday, early voting began on October 28. Kentucky recently reformed its voting procedure to allow three days of early-in person voting before the first Tuesday of the month.

“I think we had a good turnout,” Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer said. “It seemed like people liked early voting because they can do it more to their convenience.”

There are three candidates running for District 51 State Representative. Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock, Democrat Edwin “Eddie Rogers and Independent Timothy Shafer are all on the ballot.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the voting centers for Adair County:

-Adair Co Annex

-Jim Blair Center

-Breeding Fire Dept

-Knifley Fire Dept

-Trinity Church

You can vote at any of these voting centers despite what precinct you live in. To find a list of voting locations for Taylor County click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky
Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers
Trick or Treat Times 2021
Southcentral Kentucky Trick or Treating hours
Purple street lights
Purple street lights in the city due to manufacturing issue

Latest News

Special Election Held to Fill Kentucky's 51st State House District
Special Election Held to Fill Kentucky's 51st State House District
WKUPD Increased Patrol Around Campus After Reports of Suspicious Activity
WKUPD Increased Patrol Around Campus After Reports of Suspicious Activity
Magistrate Doug Gorman Announces Run For Warren County Judge Executive @ 4
Magistrate Doug Gorman Announces Run For Warren County Judge Executive @ 4
Magistrate Doug Gorman Announces Run For Warren County Judge Executive @ 5
Magistrate Doug Gorman Announces Run For Warren County Judge Executive @ 5