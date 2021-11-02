Special election held in Adair, Taylor counties Tuesday to fill House District 51 seat

(WBKO) - Tuesday, November 2, some Kentucky counties will hold special elections to fill three vacancies in the Kentucky General Assembly. Adair and Taylor Countians will vote on a new representative for House District 51 after the passing of John ‘Bam’ Carney this year.

Though election day is officially on Tuesday, early voting began on October 28. Kentucky recently reformed its voting procedure to allow three days of early-in person voting before the first Tuesday of the month.

“I think we had a good turnout,” Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer said. “It seemed like people liked early voting because they can do it more to their convenience.”

There are three candidates running for District 51 State Representative. Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock, Democrat Edwin “Eddie Rogers and Independent Timothy Shafer are all on the ballot.

Polling locations are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the voting centers for Adair County:

-Adair Co Annex

-Jim Blair Center

-Breeding Fire Dept

-Knifley Fire Dept

-Trinity Church

You can vote at any of these voting centers despite what precinct you live in. To find a list of voting locations for Taylor County click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.