BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Talley Road.

After authorities arrived, a man was taken from the scene for treatment of a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more details become available.

