BGMU: Portion of E. 12th Ave. will be closed for water line repair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced their water crews will have one lane of E. 12th Avenue closed between High and Park streets on Thursday, November 4.

The lane heading from Hwy 31-W Bypass to the downtown area will be closed all day beginning at 8 am as crews replace a water service line.

We will set up a detour utilizing High Street, E. 11th Avenue, and Park Street during this time.

As always, crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible

