Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green girl has won big prize money for her cute video called “Independent Little Lady” on America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Layla Kate Dennison is a five year old kindergarten student at Bristow Elementary School. Her mom Kim Dennison captured her daughter on smartphone video, talking about how another little boy was trying to move too fast. “But actually...I’ll tell you the truth, he’s trying to like, marry me here. That’s not gonna happen, I don’t want that to happen,” Layla Kate tells her mom between exasperated sighs. Her mom Kim responds with, “Did you tell him you’re a little too young?” Layla Kate then declares to her mother that yes, they’re too young to marry now, but she doesn’t plan on ever getting married. “When I grow up I’m being by myself. I don’t need no boy to take care of me,” proclaims Layla Kate.

Kim said she was shocked when their video was announced as the Grand Prize winner on the October 31, 2021 episode. “We were so excited...I had had people comment on it. Of course we thought it was funny because we’re her parents. And so we sent it in, and then we were shocked whenever we found out that we won.” Dennison said her daughter is always saying cute and funny things, and prior to her AFV win, Layla Kate would protest her mom recording her. But now she doesn’t seem to mind as much. “I think it’s kind of changed her perspective a little bit. Now she doesn’t seem to mind so much whenever I’m recording her,” said Kim with a laugh.

The winning may not be over for Layla Kate just yet. Her video will now compete against nine others for $100,000 on a show that will air in January. The $100,000 winner will then go head-to-head against another $100,000 winner for the Grand Prize on AFV’s finale in May, which is a vacation for ten people for six nights at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.

AFV airs Sundays at 6:00 p.m. on WBKO-ABC. The show offers a weekly $10,000 first place prize to the funniest or most unusual video as voted upon by the in-studio audience.

Watch Layla Kate’s full 1:30 winning video here:

