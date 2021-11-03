Bowling Green journalist Joe Imel announces bid to run for 4th District Magistrate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joe Imel, a longtime local journalist, announced Tuesday that he filed a letter of intent to run for the Republican nomination for 4th District Magistrate in Warren County.

Joe, a life-long Republican, currently serves as the Riverview Precinct Chairman for the Warren County Republican Party.

Imel says, “For the past 30 years, I have traveled the backroads and thoroughfares of Warren County, documenting the wonderful stories of a tough, innovative and creative people. Through my camera lens, I have photographed the best people in the best county in Kentucky,” said Imel. “I’m running to be the next 4th District Magistrate in Warren County to help make this an even better place to live, work and raise a family. My goal is to make fiscal court work better and more efficiently for those who expect local government to be a help instead of being a hindrance .”

“Warren County is growing exponentially and we need to invest in our law enforcement, volunteer firefighters, and first responders at the same time we address family housing, our infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and economic development,” added Imel. “I plan to make public safety and manageable county growth a top priority. I pride myself on my work ethic and ability to get things done. I will reach out to stakeholders in the city, in all county departments, and anyone who is part of the engine that drives our local economy. In short, we will get things done,” Imel said.

