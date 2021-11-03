Crime Stoppers: U.S. Bank Robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police responded to a robbery alarm at U.S. Bank on Cave Mill Road on Monday afternoon November 2, 2021.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. Upon receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled to a dark color mid-sized passenger car in the parking lot of Greenwood Mall, and drove off in an undetermined direction.

The suspect appears to be a male approximately six-feet one-inch tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a maroon flannel shirt with light colored striping and dark pants. He was also wearing a full face mask and a dark hat, with what appears to have a San Francisco Giants logo on it.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name; and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

