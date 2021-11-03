Expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Kentucky, locally

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The state’s Department of Education has announced that Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is expanding across Kentucky.

Meanwhile, United Way of Southern Kentucky partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to get books to kids.

No matter the family’s income, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will mail free, high-quality books to children from birth to the age of five.

“When a kid does have the opportunity to receive these books free of charge monthly, it improves so many different skills. And so the teachers are big proponents of Dolly Parton Imagination Library because they see the impact that it has on those kids development skills every single day.”

The Imagination Library would not exist without a local agency to help facilitate the program. In Warren County, as well as throughout the Bradd Region, United Way of Southern Kentucky has helped this program come to life for ten years.

“Every year we’re trying to ensure that more and more books are getting into the hands of kids,” said Elizabeth Newbould, Director of Marketing and Communications at United Way of Southern Kentucky. “And those books really help children imagine, learn to count, learn to recognize words and really engage with the parent or caregiver that is reading with them.”

Newbould says the program has sent over 77,000 books throughout the Bradd Region, expecting that number higher this year with the expansion.

If you or someone you know has a child of age, click here to apply.

