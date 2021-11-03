Advertisement

Glasgow man acquitted of murder in 2016 shooting

Jury trial
Jury trial(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was acquitted of murder following a four-day long jury trial in Hart County.

Albert Stephens was initially charged with assault after Chris Holder was shot in Hardyville in November of 2016. Holder later died from the shooting injury which resulted in a Grand Jury later increasing that charge to one count of murder.

The jury trial wrapped up last Thursday which concluded that Stephens had acted in self-defense. He was acquitted of the murder charge in Holder’s death.

“Anytime a human life is lost, it’s an unfortunate situation. So you start off with this was an unfortunate situation. It was a situation of self-defense. That’s what the jury could find,” said David Broderick who represented Stephens.

“At the time of the shooting, Stephens was outside the home of Holder’s separated wife’s parents’ house,” Broderick stated. Holder had been reportedly hiding behind a bush on the property and jumped out and attacked Stephens who was carrying a gun and shot him once, Broderick explained. It’s unclear whether or not Holder was armed.

“He (Holder) had a history of always having a firearm, so it was not an unrealistic thought to think that he might have. This happened at night, it was dark, raining,” said Broderick.

The trial was overseen by retired Special Judge Phil Patton who originally presided in Barren and Metcalfe counties.

“This has been a case my client has lived with for the last five years of having these accusations made against him. And obviously, he’s relieved and thankful that the jury understood that this was a situation where self-defense and his use to defend himself was justified.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Talley
Barren County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts

Latest News

According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.
Victim taken to hospital following downtown fire
Independent Little Lady
"Independent Little Lady"
Your dog may be cold, but it could brighten your day to spend some time with your pup on a...
Gloomy midweek with clouds, chilly conditions!
AFV
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 on AFV