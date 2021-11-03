Glasgow man acquitted of murder in 2016 shooting

HART COUNTY Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was acquitted of murder following a four-day long jury trial in Hart County.

Albert Stephens was initially charged with assault after Chris Holder was shot in Hardyville in November of 2016. Holder later died from the shooting injury which resulted in a Grand Jury later increasing that charge to one count of murder.

The jury trial wrapped up last Thursday which concluded that Stephens had acted in self-defense. He was acquitted of the murder charge in Holder’s death.

“Anytime a human life is lost, it’s an unfortunate situation. So you start off with this was an unfortunate situation. It was a situation of self-defense. That’s what the jury could find,” said David Broderick who represented Stephens.

“At the time of the shooting, Stephens was outside the home of Holder’s separated wife’s parents’ house,” Broderick stated. Holder had been reportedly hiding behind a bush on the property and jumped out and attacked Stephens who was carrying a gun and shot him once, Broderick explained. It’s unclear whether or not Holder was armed.

“He (Holder) had a history of always having a firearm, so it was not an unrealistic thought to think that he might have. This happened at night, it was dark, raining,” said Broderick.

The trial was overseen by retired Special Judge Phil Patton who originally presided in Barren and Metcalfe counties.

“This has been a case my client has lived with for the last five years of having these accusations made against him. And obviously, he’s relieved and thankful that the jury understood that this was a situation where self-defense and his use to defend himself was justified.”

