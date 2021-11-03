KSP arrest couple wanted in Wisconsin for homicide

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, while on patrol in the city limits of Earlington in Hopkins County, a Kentucky State Police trooper saw a 2007 Saturn Ion that had just been reported stolen from the Hucks gas station on South Main Street in Madisonville.

According to reports, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver kept going.

A short distance later the vehicle crashed into a wood line at the end of a dead-end road.

Both the driver, Derek W. Hebel, 30, from Milwaukee, WI, and his passenger, Heather R. Rouse, 28, from Spring Hill, FL ran off.

KSP found Hebel hiding in some heavy brush and placed him under arrest.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department found Rouse a short time later outside of a residence and arrested her.

After their arrest, authorities learned that both Hebel and Rouse were wanted in Wisconsin for Homicide.

Derek Hebel was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st degree (Motor Vehicle) Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot) Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of alcohol or drugs, 1st offense, (aggravating circumstances) Criminal Mischief 2nd degree Speeding 26 MPH over the limit Reckless driving

Heather Rouse was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Fleeing or Evading 2nd degree (on foot) Theft by Unlawful taking, Auto Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Public Intoxication

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.