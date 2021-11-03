Ky. food banks struggle to prepare Thanksgiving meals due to supply chain issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving will be here before we know it.

Kentucky food banks have been preparing for months in order to help hundreds, even thousands, of families with a meal for the holiday. However, while they have been preparing, they’ve been facing some issues that you could help with.

As food banks prepare Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday this year, many have been facing setbacks with one of the main issues involving the supply chain.

“Often times we’ll place an order and then just two days before the truck is supposed to ship it, we find out a bunch of things on the order aren’t going to be there and then we’re scrounging around and trying to go store to store to find what we need,” Laura Carr, executive director at Lexington Rescue Mission.

Along with supply chain issues, even when food banks find what they need, this year, they’re also paying a much higher price, which is impacting their budgets.

“The cost of the food that we are purchasing, that goes into the sharing Thanksgiving basket, is up about 14.5%,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

While God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Lexington Rescue Mission have overcome some of these supply chain issues, they could still use your help whether it’s through donations of money or even other supplies.

“To-go containers and plastic wear is something that we need a lot of as well as if you have any plastic bags at your house, you know a lot of us just collect those Kroger bags. If you have any of those, we really go through a lot of those with these to-go meals,” Carr said.

Even through the struggles this year as they prepare for Thanksgiving, they’re staying opportunistic and ready to help whoever is need this holiday season.

Both God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Lexington Rescue Mission say they’re expecting to help even more families this holiday season than years past.

