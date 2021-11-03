KY Sec of State releases unofficial results for Special Election in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Voters in Adair County chose a replacement for Rep. John ‘Bam’ Carney, who passed away earlier this year.

There are three candidates running for District 51 state representative, including Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock, Democrat Eddie Rogers, and Independent Timothy Shafer.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, the unofficial results for Adair County include; Pollock (R) averaged 1,797 votes, Rogers (D) averaged 379, and Shafer averaged 70.

Adair County results for House District 51: Michael "Sarge" Pollock (R), 1,797; Edwin "Eddie" Rogers (D), 379; Timothy Shafer (I), 70. These totals include absentee, early-voting and election-day votes. That's a wrap for the night, folks. — KY Secretary of State Michael Adams (@KYSecState) November 3, 2021

