Medicine Awareness and Safety Program to take place in Franklin next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve ever wondered what kind of drugs are in your medicine bottles, you may want to attend an event in franklin next week.

Let’s Chat Meds: A Medication Awareness and Safety Program will take place next Tuesday, November 9th at the Franklin, First United Methodist Church.

“We’re going to have nurses, we’re going to have nurse practitioners, we’re going to have pharmacists, and we’re going to be able to talk to the public about their medications. Because we really do feel strongly that the more people understand about their medications, the more likely they are to take them as directed. And also to help decrease side effects and problems that people might have with their medications,” says Dr. Melinda Joyce, the executive director for the Research Foundation.

There will also be giveaways at the event.

You’re also encouraged to bring your medicine bottles to ask questions.

