Nemak Kentucky to add 170 well-paying jobs with Glasgow expansion

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Nemak USA Inc., a manufacturer of innovative lightweight products for powertrain, e-mobility and structure applications, will create 170 well-paying jobs with a new expansion in Glasgow.

Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $27 million expansion of the company’s Nemak Kentucky operation on Prestwick Drive in Glasgow to support future electric vehicle-related business.

“The growth of our automotive industry during this record-breaking year for economic investment has been remarkable, and we are seeing more companies increase their focus on EV-related products,” Gov. Beshear said. “Nemak’s expansion will not only add to that growth, but also create a significant number of high-wage jobs for residents in Barren County and the surrounding region. I applaud Nemak’s decision to expand and look forward to many more years of success for the company in the commonwealth.”

The project also will increase the company’s training efforts for current and new employees in partnership with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College and Western Kentucky University. Company leaders expect production of new parts to begin in early next year, with full production slated for Q3 2022.

“Nemak is rapidly increasing our EV-related programs in order to support our customers in their mission for an all-electric future and a more sustainable mobility,” said Luis Peña, Nemak business unit director, USA. “Having the opportunity to expand our footprint at an existing plant aligns strongly with our commitment to our people and the communities in which we operate.”

Barren County Judge/Executive Micheal Hale is glad to see Nemak expand its presence in the region.

“We are excited to support Nemak in this substantial expansion here in Barren County,” Judge/Executive Hale said. “For over a decade, Nemak has been a tremendous community partner and we couldn’t be more thrilled about them choosing to reinvest and strengthen their presence in Glasgow.”

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong noted the company’s important role in the local business community.

“The City of Glasgow is fortunate to have companies like Nemak in our community. Today’s announcement is another example of their strong presence as an industry leader, as well as a significant contributor to our economy,” Mayor Armstrong said. “Thank you to Nemak and all of their employees for helping Glasgow to again solidify our position as an automotive industry powerhouse.”

Maureen Carpenter, executive director of the Barren County Economic Authority, lauded the company’s commitment.

“On behalf of the Barren County Economic Authority, I extend our congratulations to Nemak and their entire team,” Carpenter said. “This expansion will have a significant economic impact on the community bringing important capital investment and high-paying new job opportunities for our residents, we are excited to work with Nemak on this project.”

Nemak has operated in Barren County since 2012.

