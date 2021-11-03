Advertisement

Over 4,000 ballots cast in Special Election in Taylor County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday some Kentucky counties held special elections to fill three vacancies in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Voters in Adair and Taylor Counties chose a replacement for Rep. John ‘Bam’ Carney, who passed away earlier this year.

There are three candidates running for District 51 state representative, including Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock, Democrat Eddie Rogers, and Independent Timothy Shafer.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Pollock (R) averaged 3,240 votes, Rogers (D) averaged 1,321, and Shafer averaged 91.

