Toys for Tots donation boxes distributed for 2021 season

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots collection boxes have been distributed throughout Warren County with donations being accepted until mid-December.

Along with Warren County, Adair, Barren, Butler, Hart, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe and Simpson Counties also have boxes set up as well.

Janel Doyle with Toys for Tots said all donations will stay local.

She also said this year, with the expected toy shortage, the organization is depending on the community “more than ever.”

Doyle said for Warren County toy donations can be made after the deadline by taking them to any Bowling Green Fire Department. She said those donations will go out Christmas morning with the department when they visit homes.

“This is a wonderful even to attend,” she said. “We leave from the BGFD headquarters at 8 a.m. on Christmas morning.”

A complete list of box donation locations can be found on the organization’s website.

