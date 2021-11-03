Two More Chilly Days, then a Warmer Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday featured Bowling Green’s coldest afternoon temperatures since April 1st...the last time we failed to see readings climb out of the 40s! We’ll be just a tad warmer Thursday afternoon with more sunshine on tap.

Coats will be necessary Thursday morning, as we wake up to our coldest morning of the season so far! Many low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s, with a hard freeze for some. Thursday and Friday will again both have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s!! Not only should you have the coat, but you’ll also want to give yourself plenty of time to allow your vehicle to warm up before heading to work or school!

This weekend will start off below freezing with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with mainly sunny skies. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine! Next week also looks to start off seasonably warm with persistently dry conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued very cool. High 53. Low 28. Winds NE at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds E at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 37. Winds S at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 49

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1974)

Record Low: 13 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.81″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Pollen Count: Low (0.5 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (7204 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

