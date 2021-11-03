Advertisement

Victim taken to hospital following downtown fire

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire investigators in Bowling Green are looking into the cause of a fire in the downtown area.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.

Officials told WBKO News the apartment was occupied at the time and a victim was taken to a hospital. We don’t know the condition of that person.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

