Victim taken to hospital following downtown fire
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fire investigators in Bowling Green are looking into the cause of a fire in the downtown area.
According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.
Officials told WBKO News the apartment was occupied at the time and a victim was taken to a hospital. We don’t know the condition of that person.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
