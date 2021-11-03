Advertisement

Wendy’s Frosty key tag sale benefits Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month.

Wendy’s of Bowling Green celebrates with its Frosty Key Tag sale. When you purchase a $2 key tag at Wendy’s, it will get you a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day for an entire year.

Proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, named after the Wendy’s founder who was adopted as a child. “One of his visions for his legacy was to start the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to help find permanent homes for children that are waiting in foster care,” said Bayne Million, marketing officer at Wendy’s of Bowling Green.

Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag sale runs November 1 to December 31, and is good throughout 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Talley
Barren County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Bowling Green Police looking for suspect in US Bank robbery
BREAKING: Bowling Green Police release photos of suspect from robbery at U.S. bank
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment
Several parents have said they are upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard...
KDE officials investigating misconduct after Hazard High School homecoming viral posts