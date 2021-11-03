Wendy’s Frosty key tag sale benefits Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - November is National Adoption Awareness Month.

Wendy’s of Bowling Green celebrates with its Frosty Key Tag sale. When you purchase a $2 key tag at Wendy’s, it will get you a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every day for an entire year.

Proceeds benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, named after the Wendy’s founder who was adopted as a child. “One of his visions for his legacy was to start the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to help find permanent homes for children that are waiting in foster care,” said Bayne Million, marketing officer at Wendy’s of Bowling Green.

Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag sale runs November 1 to December 31, and is good throughout 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.