$400,000 in drugs confiscated during Cave City traffic stop

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A traffic stop made by Kentucky State Police in Cave City on Wednesday turns up nearly half a million dollars in drugs.

According to reports, on November 3, 2021, KSP pulled over a 2012 Chevrolet Spark on the I-65 entrance ramp from KY-70 for a traffic violation.

The driver, Victor Rodriguez, gave the trooper consent to search his vehicle.

During a search, approximately 7.5 pounds of suspected Fentanyl were found.

(Story continues below photo)

Drugs allegedly found during search of Victor Rodriquez's vehicle during traffic stop (KSP)

The suspected Fentanyl was discovered in pill form that had been tightly wrapped and vacuum-sealed.

Victor Rodriguez, 31 of Newark, NJ. was arrested and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Rodriguez was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

License to be in Possession

Failure to or Improper Signal

Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree

Further investigation of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2.2 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Charges stemming from the cocaine are pending at this time.

The estimated value of the drugs found in Rodriquez’s vehicle is worth an estimated $400,000.

