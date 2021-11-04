Beshear: Economic development tops $10 billion in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s record-setting pace for economic development growth has exceeded $10 billion in private-sector investments this year.

He says the amount includes new location announcements and expansion projects.

The governor says those investments led to more than 15,200 full-time jobs being announced. Beshear said Monday that it shows Kentucky is experiencing “unprecedented economic momentum.”

The governor’s office says that through the first 10 months of this year, Kentucky has exceeded any other full-year totals for investment growth in the state.

The automotive industry has been the top sector for investment and job creation so far this year.

