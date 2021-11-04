Cold close to the first week of November!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After cloudy skies blanketed the region on Wednesday, we welcome sunshine as we enter the latter half of the work week!

As the leaves keep falling, temperatures will start rising as we see a slow warm up for the start of the weekend! (WBKO)

Coats will be necessary Thursday morning, as we wake up to our coldest morning of the season so far! Many low temperatures will dip into the upper 20s, with a hard freeze for some. Thursday and Friday will both have highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with low temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s!! Not only should you have the coat, but you’ll also want to give yourself plenty of time to allow your vehicle to warm up before heading to work or school!

This weekend will start off below freezing with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, but temperatures will warm up during the day and rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with mainly sunny skies. On Saturday night into Sunday morning, Daylight Saving Time will END, meaning we will fall back one hour on the clock! Not only will we gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning, but we will also gain a few degrees for high temperatures! Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine! Next week also looks to start off seasonably warm with persistently dry conditions! Looking ahead to the middle of the month of November, we expect to see temperatures near normal, so expect highs by then to be in the upper 50s and low 60s. For precipitation in mid-November, we expect to see wetter than normal conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 53. Low 28. Winds NE at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 56. Low 32. Winds E at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 61. Low 35. Winds S at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High Today: 80 (1909, 1956)

Record Low Today: 14 (1879)

Sunrise: 7:13 a.m.

Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (0.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5422 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 49

Yesterday’s Low: 32

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.81″)

