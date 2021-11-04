A Country Christmas at Opryland opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - The public is invited to Gaylord Opryland Resort to experience A Country Christmas celebration.

A Country Christmas offers a wide array of family-friendly activities ranging from visits with Santa, gingerbread decorating, caroling, tubing and ice skating to the new Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™, a collaboration with Warner Bros. Entertainment to help Buddy the Elf save Christmas in a multisensory experience full of fun, interactive challenges perfect for all ages.

The Oak Ridge Boys are back home to headline the “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show as part of a 31-show residency.

Christmas at Opryland is underway from November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022. The Elf experience opens on November 19. The Oak Ridge Boys’ residency will begin on November 24.

