Advertisement

A Country Christmas at Opryland opens next week

Christmas at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville.
Christmas at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville.(Gaylord Opryland)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - The public is invited to Gaylord Opryland Resort to experience A Country Christmas celebration.

A Country Christmas offers a wide array of family-friendly activities ranging from visits with Santa, gingerbread decorating, caroling, tubing and ice skating to the new Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf™, a collaboration with Warner Bros. Entertainment to help Buddy the Elf save Christmas in a multisensory experience full of fun, interactive challenges perfect for all ages.

The Oak Ridge Boys are back home to headline the “Christmas in Tennessee” dinner show as part of a 31-show residency.

Christmas at Opryland is underway from November 12, 2021 – January 2, 2022. The Elf experience opens on November 19. The Oak Ridge Boys’ residency will begin on November 24.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layla Kate's "Independent Little Lady" submission gained laughs and a lot of votes on the...
Bowling Green girl wins $10,000 for “Independent Little Lady” video on AFV
Randy Talley
Barren County Sheriff’s Office investigate shooting
Brandon Wayne Parker
Horse Cave man sentenced for stealing firearms from employer
According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.
Victim taken to hospital following downtown fire
Jury trial
Glasgow man acquitted of murder in 2016 shooting

Latest News

Glasgow Police Department
Police: Allegations of sexual abuse at Glasgow school unfounded
A frost start to Friday junior!
Cold temps but warm sunshine Thursday!
Kelly Thompson files for Supreme Court of Kentucky
Kentucky Judge Kelly Thompson files for Kentucky Supreme Court Justice
Horse Cave Man Sentenced for Stealing Firearms from Employer
Horse Cave Man Sentenced for Stealing Firearms from Employer